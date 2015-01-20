Jan 20 Baker Hughes Inc's fourth-quarter
profit more than doubled on Tuesday, driven by strong demand
from North America.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $663 million,
or $1.52 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $248
million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
The world's No. 3 oilfield services company's revenue rose
13 percent to $6.64 billion.
Baker Hughes said in November it would be bought by bigger
rival Halliburton Co in a deal worth about $35 billion
in cash and stock to better cope with pricing pressure from oil
producers, who are cutting spending amid weak oil prices.
(Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)