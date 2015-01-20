* Baker Hughes to lay off 7,000 employees
By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty
Jan 20 Oilfield service providers Baker Hughes
Inc and Halliburton Co plan to cut thousands of
jobs as drilling activity slows further due to a steep fall in
crude oil prices.
Global oil prices have tumbled almost 60
percent since June, hitting five-year lows as growing production
and tepid global demand has caused a supply glut and prompted
oil producers to scale back spending.
"We expect our headcount adjustments to be in line with our
primary competitors," Halliburton's Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Miller said on a post-earnings call on Tuesday, without
giving a specific number.
The company, which employees more than 80,000 people, said
it cut 1,000 jobs in its operations in the eastern hemisphere in
the fourth quarter.
Baker Hughes, which is being acquired by Halliburton in a
near-$35 billion deal, said earlier in the day it would lay off
7,000 employees.
Shares of Halliburton and Baker Hughes were down about 2
percent in morning trading, reversing earlier gains after the
companies posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results due
to resilient demand.
The job cuts, which come days after industry leader
Schlumberger NV said it would cut 9,000 jobs, underscore
the abrupt slowdown in drilling activity seen in the past two
months.
The U.S. land rig count has fallen by 250 rigs, or about 15
percent, over the last 60 days, Halliburton Chief Executive Dave
Lesar said on the call.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes derive about half of their
revenue from North America, a region they expect to fare worse
than the rest of the world in the oil slump.
Baker Hughes said most of the workforce reduction would take
place in the first quarter, when it expects to book a one-time
severance charge of $160 million to $185 million.
The company, which had 61,100 employees as of Sept. 30, said
it was also considering closing facilities.
Halliburton, said it took a $129 million restructuring
charge in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 to "temper the impact
of anticipated activity declines".
Lesar said Halliburton was committed to closing its deal
with Baker Hughes, adding that the transaction was "more
compelling" now than when it was announced in November.
In response to Schlumberger's assertion that the company
could gain market share as Halliburton and Baker Hughes
integrate their operations, Lesar said the company would not
"get distracted".
"We've been through asbestos. We've been through Macondo,
we've been through the Iraq war. We're the execution company."
