Jan 16 Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital
disclosed a 5.1 percent stake in Baker Hughes Inc, the
world's No. 3 oilfield services company that has agreed to be
bought by bigger rival Halliburton Co for $35 billion in
cash and stock.
ValueAct is now the third-largest shareholder in
Houston-based Baker Hughes.
ValueAct, whose other investments include acquisitive
drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc and
fertilizer dealer Agrium Inc, did not disclose in the
regulatory filing any steps it wants Baker Hughes to take. (1.usa.gov/1BdlnCw)
The world's No.1 oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd
and oil and gas majors such as BP Plc have cut
jobs and lowered 2015 budgets due to a 60 percent drop in oil
prices.
