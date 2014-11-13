Nov 13 Oil services provider Halliburton Co. is in talks to buy rival Baker Hughes Inc., Dow Jones reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Baker Hughes shares were halted in New York Stock Exchange trading due to volatility. They were last up 1.3 percent.

Halliburton shares jumped following the Dow Jones report and were last up 3.5 percent to a session high.

At its latest stock price of $51.63, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of about $22 billion. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)