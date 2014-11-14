(Adds details on product lines, Weatherford share spike; adds
By Terry Wade and Nadia Damouni
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Nov 13 Oilfield services
provider Baker Hughes Inc said on Thursday it is in
preliminary merger talks with its larger rival Halliburton Co
, though any potential deal would likely face antitrust
concerns.
Two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, said Halliburton was looking to buy Baker Hughes,
in what would be the second-largest energy deal of this year.
Oil prices have slid by a third since June, eroding demand
for drilling services and pummeling stock prices across the
energy sector. That has prompted a flurry of chatter among
executives and bankers about acquisition opportunities.
A tie up between the No. 2 and No. 3 players in the services
industry might allow them to better weather the downturn and
resist pressure from oil producers to slash prices.
Baker Hughes said in a statement it has "engaged in
preliminary discussions with Halliburton Company regarding a
potential business combination transaction."
Halliburton declined to comment on the talks, which were
first reported by Dow Jones and in The Wall Street Journal.
A potential merger would create a drilling, logistics and
well services giant worth $67 billion, initially with 140,000
employees.
But the merged entity would be only half the size of
industry leader Schlumberger, which has a market
capitalization of $125 billion.
If a deal were struck, the companies could well have to sell
assets to convince regulators they would not hurt competition,
said Seth Bloom, a veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice's
antitrust division now in private practice.
"The question with mergers like this is are there
divestitures of submarkets that can solve the problem," Bloom
said. "It's clearly not a slam dunk to approval but it's not
automatic that you can't get it through. You have to drill down
to see what the markets are like."
The deal is also likely to draw the scrutiny of regulators
in Europe, China, Brazil and Mexico, others experts said.
Arguably, the antitrust concerns would be greatest outside the
United States, where there are relatively few services
companies.
There are at least seven major product lines where there is
overlap between the two companies. The companies offer scores of
services and technology, from drill bits, to cementing and
casing work, to artificial lift systems that improve output from
wells.
An analyst who follows the company and did not want to be
quoted said Halliburton could get the deal down with a mix of
debt and equity and still maintain its investment rating.
News of the talks sent shares of another services company,
Weatherford International Plc, which has long been seen
as vulnerable, up nearly 6 percent.
Baker Hughes shares were halted in New York Stock Exchange
trading due to volatility. They later reopened and shot up 18
percent. Halliburton shares rose as much as 3.5 percent before
trimming gains at the close.
The last major deal in the energy industry, announced in
August and worth some $70 billion, was pipeline giant Kinder
Morgan Inc's move to fold its various units into a single
entity.
