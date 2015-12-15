Dec 15 Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Inc said U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied
with the concessions they offered to win approval for their
proposed merger, and that officials said they would assess
further proposals.
The two oilfield service providers said it was unlikely they
would be able to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice by
Tuesday, the earliest closing date for the deal.
The two companies also extended the deadline for closing the
proposed merger to April 30, 2016.
The earliest closing date for the deal, which would create
the second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger
Ltd, was extended to Dec. 15 after U.S. regulators
requested more information from the companies.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)