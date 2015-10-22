MELBOURNE Oct 23 Australia's competition
watchdog on Friday raised concerns about Halliburton Co's
proposed $35 billion takeover of rival Baker Hughes Inc
, saying it was likely to hurt competition in a number of
oilfield goods and services markets.
"The ACCC is concerned that the acquisition would result in
the merged entity being one of only a small number of suppliers
that could service the relevant markets," Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
"The ACCC is particularly concerned in relation to the
supply of complex or high-risk projects, such as off-shore
drilling projects."
The commission had initially expected to issue a decision by
July 9 but postponed that twice while collecting extra
information from both companies.
The two companies, which both provide services, technology
and systems to the oil and gas industry in Australia and other
countries, are aiming to close their merger by Dec. 16 but have
said the date could be extended into 2016.
