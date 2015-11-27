BRUSSELS, Nov 27 - U.S. oil services provider Halliburton Co
has refiled a request for EU antitrust approval of its
$35 billion bid for smaller rival Baker Hughes, four
months after regulators rejected an earlier application because
of insufficient data.
The European Commission will decide by Jan. 12 whether to
clear the deal or open a full investigation, according to a
filing on its website.
Halliburton has said it is prepared to sell three drilling
businesses in Mexico and an expandable liner hangers unit as
well as three Baker Hughes businesses which includes offshore
cementing activities in Australia, Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico,
Norway and the United Kingdom.
It has previously said it was willing to sell businesses
with total revenues of $7.5 billion to appease regulators.
The companies, the No. 2 and No. 3 in the oilfield services
industry, would leapfrog current leader Schlumberger
after the merger.
Halliburton asked for EU approval for the deal on July 23
but the file was declared incomplete on July 31.
U.S. antitrust authorities are also investigating the deal
while Canada, Kazakhstan, South Africa and Turkey have given the
green light. Australia's antitrust agency, however, raised
concerns last month and will issue its decision on Dec. 17.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)