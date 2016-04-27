* Expects global rig count to drop steadily through end-2016
* N.America 2016 activity not expected to rise meaningfully
* Baker Hughes Q1 loss widens, revenue misses estimate
* Necessary deal-related costs hurting operating margins
* Shares up 3.4 pct in morning trading
(Adds details, analysts' comments, graphic)
By Amrutha Gayathri
April 27 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes
Inc said on Wednesday it expects U.S. rig count will
begin to stabilize in the second half of 2016, while the rig
count globally will drop steadily through the end of the year
due to fewer new projects.
However, the company, which also reported a bigger
first-quarter loss, said it does not expect drilling activity in
the United States to increase meaningfully this year, even if
the rig count steadies.
Baker Hughes, whose acquisition by bigger rival Halliburton
Co is pending regulatory approval, said the terms of the
merger agreement required it to retain certain expenses, which
limited its ability to cut costs, and hurt operating margins.
"If the deal breaks, we can see those costs going away
soon," Cowen & Company analysts wrote in a note.
Baker Hughes shares rose as much as 4 percent on Wednesday.
They had fallen nearly 4 percent in premarket trading after the
company reported results.
If the deal is not cleared by regulators, Halliburton will
have to pay Baker Hughes $3.5 billion in termination fees.
Edward Jones analyst Rob Desai said the company could use
the money to buy back shares or even make acquisitions to boost
its business.
Baker Hughes reiterated that the merger agreement would not
terminate automatically if regulatory reviews extended beyond
the April 30 deadline.
Since being announced in November 2014, the deal has faced
stiff regulatory uncertainty, with the U.S. Department of
Justice suing to block the deal earlier this month.
Baker Hughes said it recorded merger-retained costs of $110
million, after tax, in the first quarter. That helped widen its
attributable net loss for the period to $981 million from $589
million a year earlier.
"During the quarter, the industry faced another precipitous
decline in activity, exceeding even the most pessimistic
predictions," Chief Executive Martin Craighead said.
Baker Hughes said it expects the industry-wide rig count in
North American to fall 30 percent in the current quarter from
the previous quarter.
Cowen & Company analysts said the company limiting its
exposure to the unprofitable onshore pressure pumping business
in North America confirmed it was losing market share in the
region.
Baker Hughes North America revenue declined 59 percent in
the quarter, accounting for 30 percent of its total revenue.
Overall revenue fell a steeper-than-expected 41.9 percent, to
$2.67 billion.
Halliburton's revenue in the quarter slumped 40.4 percent.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)