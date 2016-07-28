* 'I don't subscribe to the hopeful commentary,' says CEO
* Q2 loss/shr $0.90 vs est loss of $0.62
* Says margins expected to improve due to restructuring
* Cuts 3,000 jobs in Q2
By Amrutha Gayathri
July 28 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes
Inc said it did not expect a substantial recovery in
drilling and pricing in North America this year, in contrast
with comments from bigger rivals Schlumberger Ltd and
Halliburton Co.
Baker Hughes' shares, however, rose about 3 percent to
$45.88 after the company said it expected margins to improve
across its businesses due to recent job cuts and other
restructuring actions.
"I don't subscribe to the hopeful commentary," Baker Hughes
Chief Executive Martin Craighead said on a post-earnings
conference call on Thursday.
Schlumberger said last week the oil downturn appeared to
have bottomed out, while Halliburton said it expected a "modest
uptick" in North American rig count in the second half of 2016.
"I believe oil prices in the upper $50s (per barrel) at a
minimum are required for a sustainable recovery in North
America," Craighead said.
Baker Hughes' outlook was more "sanguine" than its peers',
said Evercore ISI analyst James West, noting that oil prices
have slid from last week, when Schlumberger and Halliburton
reported results.
Prices for both globally traded Brent futures and
U.S. crude are down about 5 percent this week.
In May, Baker Hughes and Halliburton scrapped their
long-stalled deal - valued at about $35 billion when it was
announced in 2014 - due to opposition from U.S. and European
antitrust regulators. The companies had hoped the merger would
help them weather the worst oil price crash in a generation.
Baker Hughes said in May proceeds from a $3.5 billion
breakup fee from Halliburton would fund a $1.5 billion share
buyback and a $1 billion debt repayment.
Baker Hughes, which expects to save an annualized $500
million in cost by the end of 2016, said it cut 3,000 jobs in
the second quarter.
The company had laid off 2,000 employees in the first
quarter and 18,000 last year. Baker Hughes had about 43,000
employees at the end of 2015.
The company also said it was planning to launch new products
this year, most of them for lowering costs and optimizing oil
production.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $911
million, or $2.08 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.
Excluding charges related to restructuring and asset
writedown, the company reported a loss of 90 cents per share,
bigger than the 62 cents analysts had expected, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 39.3 percent to $2.41 billion.
