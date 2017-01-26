UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.
Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $417 million, or 98 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.35 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter includes after-tax charges of $291 million.
Baker Hughes' revenue fell about 29 percent to $2.41 billion.
The merger between GE's oil and gas business and Baker Hughes will make the new company the No. 2 oilfield services provider, vaulting it ahead of Halliburton Co but still trailing Schlumberger NV. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, pushing stock markets lower after Asian share indices fell back off two-year highs.