(Corrects period in headline to Q4 from Q1)

Jan 10 Jan 10 Baker Hughes Inc : * Provides operational update for the fourth quarter of 2013, repurchases $350

million in the company's common stock * Following the disruption to its business in Iraq during the fourth quarter,

Baker Hughes resumed operations by the end of December * Says repurchased approximately 6.3 million shares of common stock, totaling

$350 million * Pretax and after-tax profit impact from disruption in Iraq during the fourth

quarter is approximately $80 million, or $0.18 per share * In the U.S. and the North Sea, activity declined primarily due to weather

delays late in the quarter * Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be between $0.60 and $0.62 per

share for the quarter * Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage