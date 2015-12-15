Various Halliburton equipment being stored at the equipment yard in Alvarado, Texas June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

U.S. antitrust officials are not satisfied with Halliburton Co's (HAL.N) proposals to get clearance for its proposed acquisition of Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) and are not expected to make a decision on the deal until next year, Bloomberg reported.

U.S. antitrust officials are not obligated to complete their review by Tuesday, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the situation.

The earliest closing date for the deal, which would create the second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N), was extended to Dec. 15 after U.S. regulators requested more information from the companies.

The merger, first announced last year, was originally expected to close in late November, but Halliburton's acting chief financial officer said last week that the deal would likely to close in 2016 as talks with U.S. regulators continued.

Baker Hughes and Halliburton declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Baker Hughes shares were up 4.3 percent, after being halted briefly, while Halliburton was up 3.6 percent in afternoon trading on Tuesday amid a broad rally in energy stocks due to recovering oil prices.

The oilfield service companies had agreed to divest $5.2 billion in overlapping businesses to address concerns that the merger would lead to higher prices and less innovation.

The deal has so far won regulatory approvals in South Africa, Turkey, Colombia, Canada and Kazakhstan, but is awaiting approval in countries such as Australia and Brazil.

The European Commission has been reviewing the proposed deal since Nov. 27 when Halliburton re-filed a request for approval after an earlier application was dismissed as providing insufficient data.

The commission's preliminary scrutiny is scheduled to end on Jan. 12.

Halliburton was to meet EU antitrust regulators this week and would likely be told about competition worries over its bid for Baker Hughes, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Savio D'Souza)