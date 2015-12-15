(Adds official statement, changes source, updates shares)

Dec 15 Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc said U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied with the concessions they offered to win approval for their proposed merger, but said officials would assess further proposals.

The two oilfield service providers said it was unlikely they would be able to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice by Tuesday, set as the earliest closing date for the deal.

"Both companies strongly believe that the divestiture package, which recently was significantly enhanced to address the DOJ's specific competitive concerns, is more than sufficient to address concerns raised by competition authorities, including the DOJ," they said in a statement.

The two companies also extended the deadline for closing the proposed merger, which would create the second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger Ltd, to April 30, 2016. The merger was announced last year.

Halliburton and Baker Hughes said they remained focused on completing the merger "as early as possible in 2016", but warned there was no guarantee that an agreement with the DOJ or other competition authorities would be reached.

Baker Hughes shares were marginally lower, while Halliburton was up 1.2 percent in late afternoon trading on Tuesday. Both stocks were much higher earlier amid a broad rally in energy stocks due to recovering oil prices.

The earliest closing date for the deal was extended to Dec. 15 after U.S. regulators requested more information.

The merger was originally expected to close in late November. But Halliburton's acting chief financial officer said last week that the deal would likely close in 2016 as talks with U.S. regulators continued.

The two companies had agreed to divest $5.2 billion in overlapping businesses to address concerns that the merger would lead to higher prices and less innovation.

The deal has so far won regulatory approvals in Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, South Africa, and Turkey, but is awaiting approval in countries such as Australia and Brazil.

The European Commission has been reviewing the deal since Nov. 27 when Halliburton re-filed a request for approval after an earlier application was dismissed as providing insufficient data. The preliminary scrutiny is scheduled to end on Jan. 12.

Halliburton was to meet EU antitrust regulators this week and would likely be told about competition worries, Reuters reported on Friday.

