Dec 15 Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Inc said U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied
with the concessions they offered to win approval for their
proposed merger, but said officials would assess further
proposals.
The two oilfield service providers said it was unlikely they
would be able to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice by
Tuesday, set as the earliest closing date for the deal.
"Both companies strongly believe that the divestiture
package, which recently was significantly enhanced to address
the DOJ's specific competitive concerns, is more than sufficient
to address concerns raised by competition authorities, including
the DOJ," they said in a statement.
The two companies also extended the deadline for closing the
proposed merger, which would create the second-largest oilfield
services company after Schlumberger Ltd, to April 30,
2016. The merger was announced last year.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes said they remained focused on
completing the merger "as early as possible in 2016", but warned
there was no guarantee that an agreement with the DOJ or other
competition authorities would be reached.
Baker Hughes shares were marginally lower, while Halliburton
was up 1.2 percent in late afternoon trading on Tuesday. Both
stocks were much higher earlier amid a broad rally in energy
stocks due to recovering oil prices.
The earliest closing date for the deal was extended to Dec.
15 after U.S. regulators requested more information.
The merger was originally expected to close in late
November. But Halliburton's acting chief financial officer said
last week that the deal would likely close in 2016 as talks with
U.S. regulators continued.
The two companies had agreed to divest $5.2 billion in
overlapping businesses to address concerns that the merger would
lead to higher prices and less innovation.
The deal has so far won regulatory approvals in Canada,
Colombia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, South Africa, and Turkey, but is
awaiting approval in countries such as Australia and Brazil.
The European Commission has been reviewing the deal since
Nov. 27 when Halliburton re-filed a request for approval after
an earlier application was dismissed as providing insufficient
data. The preliminary scrutiny is scheduled to end on Jan. 12.
Halliburton was to meet EU antitrust regulators this week
and would likely be told about competition worries, Reuters
reported on Friday.
Bloomberg had earlier reported news of U.S. regulators
seeking more concessions.
