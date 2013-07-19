July 19 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services provider, reported a 45 percent fall in second-quarter profit due mainly to weak margins in North America.

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes fell to $240 million, or 54 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $439 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $5.49 billion.