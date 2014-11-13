UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
Nov 13 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co is in talks to buy rival Baker Hughes Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Baker Hughes declined to comment while Halliburton representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported on the talks earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.