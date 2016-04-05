BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 The U.S. Justice Department will file a lawsuit as soon as this week to stop Halliburton from merging with Baker Hughes, a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies, a source familiar with the matter said.
The two sides had been discussing asset sales aimed at saving the deal, which was announced in November 2014.
Halliburton declined comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: