April 4 The U.S. Department of Justice said it
had sued activist investor ValueAct Capital for violating
pre-merger notification requirements related to oilfield service
provider Halliburton Co's deal to buy rival Baker Hughes
Inc.
The lawsuit, which says ValueAct used its access to senior
Halliburton and Baker Hughes executives to formulate merger and
other strategies, said a civil penalty of "at least $19 million"
was appropriate.
Halliburton is awaiting regulatory approval for the
acquisition, which was worth $35 billion when it was announced
in November 2014.
