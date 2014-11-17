By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 17 Halliburton Co will
have a tough time convincing U.S. regulators to approve its $35
billion deal to buy smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc but
could prevail with the right divestitures, antitrust experts
said Monday.
The deal, if approved, would create an oil services behemoth
that would overtake current No. 1 Schlumberger NV.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes, which have already reached out
to the U.S. Department of Justice, will argue that the
government should analyze the companies by business segment and
identify overlaps, according to a person familiar with the deal.
If the merged company was found to have too much power in
one area, assets could be sold to competitors to ensure no
monopolies are created.
Halliburton has said it was ready to divest businesses that
generate revenue of $7.5 billion. It also agreed to pay Baker
Hughes $3.5 billion if the deal did not clear.
But the Justice Department could instead consider that
customers that want to contract a range of oil services to a
single company would only have two main choices, Schlumberger
and the new merged company, if the deal were to go forward.
This option is increasingly attractive to oil companies
after the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico because they want
to be able to hold one company responsible in an accident, said
two antitrust experts who know the industry.
"Many countries, national oil companies and majors want one
throat to choke (if there is a spill), especially after the
Gulf," said one of the experts.
Still, the Justice Department could conclude that the oil
companies who do business with Schlumberger, Halliburton and
Baker Hughes are big and sophisticated enough that they don't
need government protection, said Andre Barlow, a veteran of the
Justice Department now with Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC.
"In the past, the DOJ has considered buyer power and the
sophistication of the buyers with regards to this particular
industry," said Barlow, who expected the deal to be approved
with significant divestitures.
Diana Moss of the American Antitrust Institute said that
there were few companies providing comprehensive oil services.
"I would hope that they (the government) would be aggressive in
seeking to block it," she said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny and Cynthia
Osterman)