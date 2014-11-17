* Offer worth $80.69 per share based on Friday's close
* Baker Hughes shares at $65.40 in early trading
* Deal widely expected to raise antitrust concerns
* Halliburton to pay $3.5 bln if deal not approved
* Halliburton down 8.5 pct
By Swetha Gopinath
Nov 17 Halliburton Co said on Monday it
will buy Baker Hughes Inc for about $35 billion in cash
and stock, creating an oilfield services behemoth to take on
market leader Schlumberger NV as customers curb spending
on falling oil prices.
Halliburton expressed confidence that the tie up of the No.
2 and No. 3 players in the services industry would clear
regulatory hurdles, saying it was prepared to shed assets to
mollify antitrust concerns that could arise in Asia, Europe and
the Americas.
The deal, the second biggest in the U.S. energy sector this
year, could create a company with more revenue than
Schlumberger. (link.reuters.com/kav43w)
With oil prices down by a third since June, demand for
drilling services has slipped and stock prices across the energy
sector have suffered. That has stoked chatter among executives
and bankers about acquisition opportunities companies could take
advantage of to weather the downturn.
Halliburton Chief Executive Dave Lesar said the combined
entity would be more resilient and able to offer a wider suite
of products globally.
"Stronger in any market condition is better," he told
Reuters. "We are in a cyclical business."
Halliburton said it was ready to divest businesses that
generate revenue of $7.5 billion to satisfy regulators and would
pay Baker Hughes $3.5 billion if the deal was not cleared.
"At the end of the day, we wouldn't have done this deal if
we didn't believe it was achievable from a regulatory
standpoint," Lesar said on a conference call.
Baker Hughes shares were trading well below the offer,
suggesting that investors were not so sure of regulatory
approvals.
But Kurt Hallead, oilfield services analyst at RBC Capital
Markets, said the risk of the deal failing was low.
"I think the assessment on divestitures matches up pretty
closely with the work we've done. I don't anticipate there being
any roadblocks," he said.
The transaction would unite the two companies based in
Houston and create an entity dominant in U.S. onshore services
such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.
While there are at least seven major services where there is
an overlap between the two companies, the deal would fill gaps
in two product lines in Halliburton's portfolio - product
chemicals and pumps that boost output from wells.
Baker Hughes shares rose nearly 11 percent to $66.44 each
on Monday, well short of Halliburton's offer of $80.69, based on
Friday's close.
After a steep run up last week, Halliburton shares were down
8 percent at $50.60. Schlumberger was up 0.6 percent at $95.85.
Talks between the two companies started over a month ago and
came to a head on Friday when Halliburton threatened to replace
Baker Hughes's board after its initial offer was rejected.
Baker Hughes shareholders will get 1.12 Halliburton shares
plus $19 in cash for every share held, and own 36 percent of the
combined company.
Baker Hughes will get three seats on the combined company's
15-member board.
The combined company's 2013 revenue was $51.8 billion on a
pro-forma basis, more than Schlumberger's $45.3 billion.
But Schlumberger's market capitalization of $122.6 billion
is twice as large as the united company.
Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch advised Halliburton and
Goldman, Sachs & Co advised Baker Hughes.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York, Diane Bartz in
Washington; Anna Driver in Houston and Kanika Sikka in
Bangalore; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Marguerita Choy)