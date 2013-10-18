Oct 18 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, posted a 22 percent increase in quarterly profit, driven by strong international drilling activity, particularly in the Middle East and Africa.

Net income rose to $341 million, or 77 cents per share in the third quarter, from $279 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 8 percent to $5.79 billion.