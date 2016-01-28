Jan 28 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by larger rival Halliburton Inc, reported a quarterly net loss, hurt by a $1.25 billion impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $1.03 billion, or $2.35 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $663 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Baker Hughes' revenue nearly halved to $3.39 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)