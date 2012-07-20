* Q2 EPS $1 vs. est. $0.77

* Rev rose 12 percent

July 20 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, posted a better-than-expected profit on increased drilling activity in its international markets even as it grapples with rising costs.

The company expects continuing improvement in the Gulf of Mexico and international markets, Chief Executive Martin Craighead said, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic" about the market outlook for the rest of the year.

"If commodity prices remain at current levels, we believe activity in onshore U.S. should remain stable," he added.

Halliburton Co, the U.S. fracking leader, warned in early June that its North American profit margins were particularly hard hit by a shortage of guar beans in India, which are a key ingredient in fracking fluid.

Baker Hughes has also been hit by the guar shortage and a shift to U.S. oil basins from natural gas-rich areas.

The company said its international business delivered improved revenue and operating profit in the second quarter, driven primarily by Europe and the Middle East.

Net income rose to $439 million, or $1 per share, from $338 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 77 cents a share on revenue of $5.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.32 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have fallen 14 percent so far this year. This compares with Halliburton's 12 percent drop and a 1 percent gain for Schlumberger, the global sector leader.