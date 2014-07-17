BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
July 17 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, posted a 47 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher exploration and production activity in its key North American market.
Net income attributable to Baker Hughes rose to $353 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $240 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $5.94 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $400 million military sale to Britain for C-17 aircraft logistics support services and equipment, the Pentagon said on Monday in a notification to Congress.
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.