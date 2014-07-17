July 17 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield services company, posted a 47 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher exploration and production activity in its key North American market.

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes rose to $353 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $240 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $5.94 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)