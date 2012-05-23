May 23 Baker Hughes Inc believes the
U.S. oil-directed rig count would have to double to more than
2,500 rigs if analyst estimates of a 2 million-barrel-per-day
increase in U.S. oil production by 2017 are correct.
Chief Financial Officer Peter Ragauss said this rapid shift
to oil production, which has caused severe short-term
disruptions to the U.S. market this year, would ultimately favor
Baker Hughes because of its technology.
The move out of natural gas areas to those rich in liquids
has squeezed pricing for hydraulic fracturing services, but
stronger pricing elsewhere was expected to offset that.
"Frack pricing is declining in the gassy basins, but on the
flipside the volumes are declining in the gassy basins, so it
has less impact," Ragauss told the UBS Global Oil and Gas
Conference in Austin, Texas, adding that Baker's fleet
utilization was increasing every month as it settles in to new
places.
Baker Hughes is also increasing capacity in the Bakken and
Permian basins, which are both driving the U.S. oil boom.
As for some key ingredients used in fracking, Ragauss said
the price of guar had flattened after steadily rising for
months. While finer grain sand was in plentiful supply, Baker
was not getting much price relief because the market for coarser
sand remained tight.
"You're spending more on freight than you are on the actual
commodity," Ragauss said of the sand. "I wouldn't expect a big
(pricing) drop in any of those commodities."
Ragauss said the Gulf of Mexico was steadily improving as
drillers return in droves, but that would mean more to Baker
Hughes in 2013 when more wells were being completed.