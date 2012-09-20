Sept 20 Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp
on Thursday sold $145.375 million of senior secured
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $150 million.
Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: BAKER & TAYLOR
AMT $145.375 MLN COUPON 15 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2012
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 15 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/28/2012
S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS