** CEO Regin Jacobsen of Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost
estimates a need for 6-7 percent annual growth in
global salmon supply to meet current market demand trend
** CEO predicts global supply growth of 2 percent in 2017
after a drop of approximately 4 percent in 2016
** CEO says this means market will remain strong
** CEO says it's a challenge that the market does not get
enough salmon
** CEO says global market could need close to 10 percent
supply growth if geopolitical issues are resolved, such as
Chinese and Russian import restrictions from Norway
** CEO also points out Norway's exports were shut out of the
U.S. salmon market from 2003 to 2012 due to trade restrictions
** CEO says new products and product development are drivers
for demand growth
** CEO says if we look at spot price and forward curve there
was a gap, but now there's more common ground for the
expectations in the market
** Salmon price in spot market peaked above 80 Norwegian
crowns per kilo in July, but has now dropped to the mid-50s
** Fish Farmer Grieg Seafood predicted last week a 3-4
percent global supply growth in 2017 after a drop of around 6
pct in 2016
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)