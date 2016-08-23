** Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost reported an operating profit before biomass adjustments of 307 million Danish crowns in the second quarter, up from 303 million in the year-ago period, but below analysts' expectations for 325 million

** Record high profit in salmon production while value added products (VAP) had a loss of 68 million crowns in the second quarter compared to a profit of 31 million the in second quarter of 2015

** CEO Regin Jacobsen says Bakkafrost has increased prices in VAP segment from September 1 and renegotiated contracts

** CEO says confident firm will see better results in the time to come in VAP segment

** CEO says third quarter will still be a mix between old and new contracts (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)