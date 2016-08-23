** Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost reported an
operating profit before biomass adjustments of 307 million
Danish crowns in the second quarter, up from 303 million in the
year-ago period, but below analysts' expectations for 325
million
** Record high profit in salmon production while value added
products (VAP) had a loss of 68 million crowns in the second
quarter compared to a profit of 31 million the in second quarter
of 2015
** CEO Regin Jacobsen says Bakkafrost has increased prices
in VAP segment from September 1 and renegotiated contracts
** CEO says confident firm will see better results in the
time to come in VAP segment
** CEO says third quarter will still be a mix between old
and new contracts
