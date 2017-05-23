OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) -
** Fish farmer Bakkafrost says near-record salmon
prices not expected to lead to a drop in demand in 2017
** Salmon prices are close to record of 80 Norwegian crowns
per kilo this week
** CEO Regin Jacobsen says "we have not seen market
destruction at current price levels"
** Jacobsen: Seen 70-80 crowns for a long time and we still
can't see that in the market, the market is more afraid of not
getting supply than of the prices
** Does not currently anticipate a wave of additional output
entering the market
** The market for salmon continues to expand
** Sees high potential in the United States, great potential
in China, especially when Norwegian producers again start to
access the Chinese market and larger volumes are made available
** Says Norwegian producers must help build up demand in a
large market like China; nobody else could do that
** Bakkafrost's farming segment made an operational EBIT of
34.27 Norwegian crowns per kilo in Q1, up from 30.45 in Q1 2016
** In total operational EBIT came in at 335.5 million Danish
crowns, up from 254 millions last year, but below analysts'
expectations of 365 million Danish crowns
** Bakkafrost shares drop 4.8 pct to 297.8 Norwegian crowns
by 0733 GMT, vs Oslo Bourse benchmark share index down 0.4 pct
** Shares in competitor Norway Royal Salmon are flat at
163.5 Norwegian crowns after better-than-expected Q1 earnings
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)