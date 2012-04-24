LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Boards of Bakkavor Group EHF
and Bakkavor Finance
plc on Tuesday announced that it was aiming to reach an
agreement with its lenders, on the early conversion of
outstanding bank debts into equity and a subsequent corporate
re-organisation.
The groups also announced that Bakkavor Finance plc was
negotiating with lenders of a GBP380m syndicated bank facility,
with a view to agreeing a reset of the leverage covenant and
making the necessary amendments to facilitate that corporate
re-organisation.
Bakkavor Finance plc also said that it would seek consent
from the holders of its GBP350m 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due
2018, for minor technical amendments to the notes' indenture, to
facilitate the reorganisation.