(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 9 North Dakota needs an oil price of
around $55 per barrel and a fleet of around 140 rigs to sustain
production at the current level of 1.2 million barrels per day,
the state's chief regulator told legislators yesterday.
Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms outlined
breakeven rates for wells across the state and production
projections for a range of prices in a presentation for the
House Appropriations Committee of the State Legislature (here).
Breakeven rates for new wells, the level at which all
drilling would cease, range from $29 in Dunn county and $30 in
McKenzie to $36 in Williams and $41 in Mountrail. These four
counties account for 90 percent of the drilling in the state.
Breakevens in counties on the periphery of the Bakken play,
which have far fewer rigs, range up to $52 in
Renville-Bottineau, $62 in Burke and $73 in Divide.
But Flint Hills Resources posted price for North Dakota
crude was just $32, Helms said, compared with almost $49 per
barrel for WTI. The average for the year so far has been $40,
and is still falling.
Even before prices hit these minimum levels, drilling will
slow sharply. The number of rigs operating in the state has
already fallen to 165, down from 191 in October, according to
the department.
If prices are around $35 per barrel, the number of rigs will
fall to just 90, and production will decline to 1.03 million
barrels per day (b/d) by the start of July 2015, and then
dwindle to 875,000 b/d in July 2016 and 720,000 b/d in July
2017.
To keep output steady at 1.2 million b/d for the next three
years, the state's producers need a price of $55 rising closer
to $65 in the longer term to support a fleet of 140-155 rigs.
Helms' projections confirm North Dakota's oil output will
start to fall by the end of the year unless prices rise from
their current very depressed level.
Prices of $48 WTI and $32 Bakken are not sustainable in
anything other than the very short term.
