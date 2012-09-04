UPDATE 1-Oil resumes slide on worries Middle East rift could sap drive to cut output
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
NEW YORK, Sept 4 BNSF Railway said on Tuesday it has expanded its capacity to transport shale oil from the Bakken formation in North Dakota and Montana to 1 million barrels-per-day in 2012.
The company carries Bakken crude from the oil fields to markets throughout the United States.
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
LONDON, June 5 U.S. natural gas prices have tumbled by more than 10 percent since late May as hedge funds start to liquidate a near-record bullish position accumulated in the expectation of a tighter market that failed to materialise.