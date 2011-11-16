* Shipments will be from Rangeland's Colt Hub terminal

Nov 16 Texas-based logistics firm Rangeland Energy LLC said on Wednesday it entered into a long-term agreement with refiner Flint Hills Resources LLC [FHR.UL] to ship Bakken shale crude by rail and pipeline to the latter's refinery in Pine Bend, Minnesota and other destinations.

A Rangeland spokeswoman said the shipments will be from the company's 'COLT Hub' terminal in northwest North Dakota, which is expected to start service in January 2012.

Flint Hills is the third anchor shipper to enter into long-term agreements with Rangeland Energy. Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) struck a deal with the company in July for shipments of Bakken crude to its 120,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Anacortes, Washington.

Rangeland has another commitment with an unnamed shipper.

The company did not specify how many barrels of crude it will ship to Flint Hill's assets.

The North Dakota terminal can accommodate 120-unit train cars that transport some 80,000 bpd of crude by rail. The terminal will be connected to the company's 21-mile (34-km) pipeline that will transport up to 70,000 bpd to and from a major pipeline junction in northwestern North Dakota.

The Midwest state's oil production rose above 464,000 bpd in September as oil companies ramped up output from the prolific Bakken shale play. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)