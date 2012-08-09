* 2012 capital expenditure revised higher to $3 billion
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Continental Resources Inc
, a major driller in North Dakota's Bakken shale, on
Thursday said it will increase its 2012 capital expenditures
budget to $3 billion, up from a revised $2.3 billion announced
in May, because of higher costs and ramped up activity in the
shale outpost.
The capital budget revision is the second this year. Early
in 2012, Continental had expected to drill 249 net wells with
just $1.75 billion, but spent nearly that amount in the first
half of the year. It now hopes to drill 330 net wells in 2012.
The Oklahoma-based company has cut the number of rigs it
operates in the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana to 19 from 26
in the second quarter and said it is now seeing "anecdotal
evidence" of cost reductions in its operations there.
President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Bott said
Continental has reduced the time it takes to drill a well by 30
percent, which enabled the oil firm to spud more wells with
fewer rigs.
"We looked at all our options and decided to accelerate our
efforts ... where prudent," Bott said referring to the budget
increase during the company's second-quarter earnings call.
The company did not disclose how it would fund the increase.
Continental has also increased its working interests in its
Bakken and Anadarko Woodford shale wells in Oklahoma as other
firms backed out, leading to higher expenses this year.
"The entire industry is wrestling with cost escalation, and
has really chosen to focus on their own operations and not
participate in wells others drill," Bott said, a d ding his
company is on an opposite path.
He conceded that his company's well costs too are on the
rise with each of its Bakken wells running an average $9.2
million in expenses, up from $8.5 million earlier in the year.
Non-operated well costs stand at $11.3 million each.
Fracking stimulation costs are flat or falling but the costs
of input materials, drilling and trucking are on the rise, the
company said.
Continental is among the major producers in the prolific
Bakken prospect in North Dakota, a shale outpost that produced
more than 570,000 barrels-per-day of oil in May, according to
state data.
The company has been rolling back drilling rigs in the
Bakken shale over the last few months, feeding concerns that
high costs and low oil prices are hampering production in the
nation's biggest oil find in recent years.
But addressing analysts during its second-quarter earnings
conference call, Continental executives eased concerns of
production cuts and reported a 97 percent year-on-year increase
in the company's Bakken output, which stood just over 53,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the second
quarter.
CEO Harold Hamm said half of his company's rigs are drilling
on a pad system, allows it to drill up to four wells from a
single rig pad and saves up to 10 percent of costs.
Continental's shares were up 4.28 percent at $72.55 on
Thursday afternoon.