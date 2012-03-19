By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, March 19 Collapsing natural gas prices
have yielded an unexpected boon for North Dakota's shale oil
bonanza, easing a shortage of fracking crews that had tempered
the biggest U.S. oil boom in a generation.
Energy companies in the Bakken shale patch have boosted
activity recently thanks to an exceptionally mild winter and an
influx of oil workers trained in the specialized tasks required
to prepare wells for production, principally the controversial
technique of hydraulic fracturing.
State data released this month showed energy companies in
January fracked more wells than they drilled for the first time
in five months, suggesting oil output could grow even faster
than last year's 35 percent surge as a year-long shortage of
workers and equipment finally begins to subside.
As output accelerates, North Dakota should overtake Alaska
as the second-largest U.S. producer within months, extending an
unexpected oil rush that has already upended the global crude
market, clipped U.S. oil imports, and made the state's economy
the fastest-growing in the union.
Six new crews trained in "well completion" -- fracking and
other work that follows drilling -- have moved into North Dakota
in the past two months alone, according to the state regulator
and industry sources. Back in December, the state was 10 crews
short of the number needed to keep up with newly drilled wells.
"Three to four months ago, the operators were begging for
fracking crews," said Monte Besler, who consults companies on
fracking jobs in North Dakota's Bakken shale prospect. Now
"companies are calling, asking if we have a well to frack."
For the last three years, smaller oil companies with thin
pockets were forced to wait for two to three months before they
could book fracking crews and get oil out of their wells. As
more and more wells were drilled, that backlog has grown.
Last year, an average 12 percent of all oil wells were idled
in North Dakota. Even so, output in January hit 546,000 barrels
per day, doubling in the last two years and pushing the state
ahead of California as the country's third-largest producer.
FEWER WELLS IDLE
Fracking, which unlocks trapped oil by injecting tight shale
seams with a slurry of water, sand and chemicals, has drawn
fierce protests in some parts of the country, but it has not
generated heated opposition in North Dakota.
The number of idle wells waiting to be completed in the
state reached a record 908 last June, the result of a new
drilling rush and heavy spring floods. Only 733 wells were idle
in August as crews caught up, but the figure crept steadily
higher until the start of this year.
Now, the industry may be turning a corner in North Dakota,
the fastest-growing oil frontier in the world.
"Both rig count and hydraulic fracturing crews are limiting
factors. Should they continue to rise together, production will
not only increase, it will accelerate," said Lynn Helms,
director of the state Industrial Commission's Oil and Gas
Division.
The tame winter likely played an important role in helping
reduce the number of idle wells -- those that have been drilled
but not yet fracked and prepped for production. That number fell
by 11 in January, as oil operations that would normally be
slowed by blizzards were able to carry on, experts said.
Residents of the northern Midwest state -- accustomed to
temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 Celsius)
in winter and snow piles as high as 107 inches (2.7 meters) --
this year enjoyed the fourth warmest since 1894, according to
the National Weather Service.
The milder conditions also helped prevent the usual exodus
of warm-weather workers that occurs when blizzards set in.
"Not everyone wants to work in North Dakota in the winter,"
Besler said.
The backlog of unfinished wells has also begun to subside
because the pace with which new wells are drilled has leveled
off. The state hasn't added new rigs since November.
The latest state data shows oil companies brought 37 new
rigs to North Dakota's in 2011 but have not added more since
November. The rig count held steady at 200 in January 2012,
although more than 200 new wells were drilled in that period.
SLUMPING NATGAS PRICE PROVIDES RELIEF
North Dakota has gotten a boost from the fall-off in natural
gas drilling due to the collapse in prices to 10-year lows.
Energy companies such as Chesapeake and Encana
have shut existing natural gas wells and cut back on new ones.
Last week, the number of rigs drilling for gas in the United
States sank to the lowest level in 10 years as major producers
slimmed down their gas business, according to data from
Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes.
The fewer gas wells drilled, the less need for skilled
fracking crews in the country's shale gas outposts.
Fracking in oil patches is similar to the process used in
gas wells, except for the inherent power of the pumps employed.
Crews inject high-pressure water, sand and chemicals to free
hydrocarbons trapped in shale rock.
So big service firms such as Halliburton, Baker Hughes
and Schlumberger are reshuffling crews from
shale gas fields to oil prospects in the badlands.
"We have moved or are moving about eight crews. Some of
those crews are moving as we speak," Mark McCollum,
Halliburton's chief financial officer, said at an industry
summit in February.
Halliburton declined to specify where the crews were moving.
Calgary-based Calfrac moved one crew into the Bakken in late
2011, according to an SEC filing. Privately owned FTS
International no longer works in the gas-rich Barnett shale but
has set up operations in the Utica, an emerging prospect in Ohio
and western Pennsylvania, according to a company representative.
The reallocations come with some efficiency losses.
Halliburton had to scale back its 24-hour operations and is
still trying to solve logistical problems.
"You actually take the crew from one basin and they have to
go stay in motels, you have to pay them per diems for a while.
And then you have to double up your personnel while you're
training new, locally based crew on the equipment once it is
moved," McCollum said.
At the same time, a shortage of key equipment such as
pressure pumps is easing as companies start taking delivery of
material ordered months or even years ago.
It takes about 15 such pumps to frack a gas well, and many
more for oil wells.
The total pressure-pumping capacity in the United States at
the end of 2012 will be 19 million horsepower, two-and-a-half
times more than in 2009, according to Dan Pickering, analyst
with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co in Houston.
FRACKING AROUND THE NATION
Easing personnel constraints suggest recruiters may be
meeting with success in nationwide campaigns to attract workers
with specialized knowledge of complex pumps and hazmat trucks --
and a willingness to brave harsh conditions.
Even with U.S. unemployment at 8.3 percent, such skilled
labor remains in short supply despite salaries from $70,000 to
$120,000 a year. In North Dakota, unemployment was just 3.2
percent in January, the lowest rate in the nation.
Fracking crews, much like roughnecks on drilling rigs, clock
in 12-hour shifts for two straight weeks before getting a day
off. They live in camps far from cities and towns. Jobs are
transient -- a few weeks at a single location. Most workers
divide their time between the California desert, Texas
ranchlands and the freezing badlands of the Midwest state.
Companies have scrambled to nab talent, with recruiters
scouring far and wide. Military bases have gotten frequent
visits, and some companies have hired truckers from Europe.
"There's definitely a push to look all over for people who
have good experience since it takes at least six months to train
someone how to use a fracking pump," said David Vaucher, analyst
with IHS Cambridge Energy Research.