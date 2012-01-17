HONG KONG Jan 17 (Reuters Basis Point) - Jakarta-listed PT Bakrie & Brothers is close to signing a $437 million 12-month facility that will roll over the outstanding amount of a $1.34 billion share-backed financing coming due in March, according to sources close to the new deal.

The new loan features a three-month extension option and will be backed by the 23.8 percent stake Bakrie holds in London-listed Bumi Plc, according to one source.

Credit Suisse, the arranger on the previous deal, also arranged the new deal, with all existing lenders agreeing to the rollover. The original loan featured a 12-month tenor and saw around 10-11 participants, including the Swiss bank.

The original loan was backed by shares representing a 47.6 percent stake held by Bakrie & Brothers in Bumi Plc.

However, around late September the loan went into default, forcing Bakrie & Brothers to sell half of its stake in Bumi Plc to raise funds to meet a mandatory prepayment of the financing.

The existing lenders did not push for an acceleration of prepayment on the loan even though the facility was in default for a long time. On Nov. 1, Bakrie & Brothers sold half of the 47.6 percent stake in Bumi Plc to Jakarta-listed PT Borneo Lumbung Energi (Born).

Standard Chartered underwrote a $1 billion five-year loan for Born to back the purchase and launched it into senior syndication in mid-November. Proceeds from the StanChart-arranged loan, which is yet to receive any commitments, will go into an escrow account this week, as will those from the new $437 million 12-month loan arranged by Credit Suisse.

Although Bakrie & Brothers is prepaying the $1.345 billion loan ahead of maturity, it is paying the lenders the interest due for the full 12 months. This is why the new loan is for $437 million.

The original loan paid a 13 percent return to lenders in the event collateral coverage remained at around 1.93 times. The underlying shares of Bumi Plc were valued at $2.6 billion at the time of signing the loan in March 2011. If the valuation increased, lenders were to get a higher return.

The collateral coverage on the new loan is around 1.7 times based on Bumi Plc's current share price of 861 pence. The new $ 437 million loan does not have a step-up in return as on the original loan. It pays a return in the mid-teens, said one source.