JAKARTA, March 11 Shares in PT Bakrieland
Development were suspended on Monday after the
Indonesian property firm failed to redeem a $29 million bond,
the latest in a series of financial troubles for the Bakrie
Group conglomerate.
The property company has yet to raise the necessary funds to
pay the 280 billion rupiah in debt, which matured on Monday, it
said in a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange. It is aiming
to pay the debt by March 14.
Bakrieland, one of Bakrie Group's main units, has agreed to
sell its toll road unit and one of its resort assets to MNC
Group as it aims to reduce its debt by more than $200 million in
2013 but the deal has not closed yet.
Bakrieland has 4.6 trillion rupiah ($475 million) in debt
and more than a quarter will be due this year.
"If we see their cash position as of the third quarter in
2012, then it's a bit tough for them to pay but they are selling
their toll road assets as well as some land," said Steven
Gunawan, property analyst at PT Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas.
The Bakrie Group, founded in 1942 by Sumatran businessman
Achmad Bakrie to trade local commodities such as cocoa and
coffee, is known for acquisitions funded through debt.
Other large Bakrie units have had their own debt woes.
PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations is selling 16,000
hectares of its almost 100,000 hectares palm oil plantation to
Sinarmas Group this month, sources said.
The plantation firm has a 6.3 trillion rupiah in debt, 30
percent of which will be due in 2013.
PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest coal exporter,
has also said it has to offload assets to help deal with its $4
billion debt, with around $500 million due this year.