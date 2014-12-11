JAKARTA Dec 11 Indonesia's PT Bakrie Sumatera
Plantations Tbk aims to restructure around $680
million in debt and is seeking investment to develop its palm
processing capacity, the company's finance director said late on
Wednesday.
Bakrie Sumatera's borrowings include almost $200 million
from Credit Suisse Group AG and $80 million in
equity-linked debt, B. Chandrasekaran told reporters.
Restructuring options include extending debt payments,
lowering interest rates and converting debt to equity, he said.
Bakrie Sumatera is part of Indonesia's heavily indebted
conglomerate Bakrie Group. Many of the group's companies
including PT Bumi Resources Tbk and PT Bakrie Telecom
Tbk are in the process of restructuring debt.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)