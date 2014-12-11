JAKARTA Dec 11 Indonesia's PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk aims to restructure around $680 million in debt and is seeking investment to develop its palm processing capacity, the company's finance director said late on Wednesday.

Bakrie Sumatera's borrowings include almost $200 million from Credit Suisse Group AG and $80 million in equity-linked debt, B. Chandrasekaran told reporters.

Restructuring options include extending debt payments, lowering interest rates and converting debt to equity, he said.

Bakrie Sumatera is part of Indonesia's heavily indebted conglomerate Bakrie Group. Many of the group's companies including PT Bumi Resources Tbk and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk are in the process of restructuring debt. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)