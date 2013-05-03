JAKARTA/HONG KONG May 3 Indonesian firm PT Bakrie Telecom will not miss payments on a bond coupon due next week as it has paid its bond trustee the total amount of $21.9 million, Chief Executive Jastiro Abi said on Friday.

Some bondholders had raised doubts about the loss-making company's ability to pay the coupon on its $380 million bonds, due 2015 and which are currently trading at distressed levels of 33/34 cents on the dollar.

Bakrie Telecom's end-March accounts showed it only had a cash balance of $16 million. Abi told Reuters the company had used internal funds to pay the coupon.

"We have transferred the full amount of $21.9 million that we have to pay for the coupon to the trustee," Abi said. "So we will not miss the deadline as the trustee will pay the bondholders by May 7."

The Jakarta-based company has suffered from fierce competition as tariff wars broke out in the overcrowded telecom market of Southeast Asia's biggest economy. It posted two consecutive years of net losses and its revenue has been declining since 2010.

"It behooves the management to strike some kind of deal and move on with life," said a Hong-Kong based fund manager who owns Bakrie Telecom bonds.

"This is a sector which should not be defaulting," said the fund manager who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Bakrie Telecom posted a first-quarter net loss of 97 billion rupiah ($9.98 million), an improvement on the net loss of 355 billion rupiah it posted the same period a year ago.

"I don't think the Bakrie Group views this as a core business," said Sandra Chow, analyst with CreditSights. "Bakrie Telecom hasn't been generating enough EBITDA and its subscribers are switching from CDMA to GSM."

Indonesian telecoms firm PT Mobile 8, now PT Smartfren, defaulted in 2008 and its bonds due 2013 have now been termed out until 2025 at 1 percent interest.

The coupon will be stepped up to 1.5 percent in 2016 and then to 2 percent in 2021.

($1 = 9,722.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul in JAKARTA and Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; editing by Miral Fahmy)