* Government didn't get to vote on debt proposal-minister
* Bakrie Telecom likely to contest the ministry's
challenge-lawyer
* Bakrie Telecom owes around $90 mln to the govt-lawyer
* Bondholders have sued Bakrie Telecom in New York
(Adds comment from Bakrie Telecom and bondholders' lawyers,
background)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, July 3 Indonesia's communications
ministry has appealed to the country's Supreme Court against PT
Bakrie Telecom Tbk's debt restructuring, a minister
told Reuters on Friday.
Bakrie Telecom, part of the heavily indebted Bakrie Group,
held a creditors' vote last year on its restructuring proposal,
which was then validated by a Jakarta court.
The company said that 94.5 percent of its creditors had
approved its proposal, but some of its bondholders said they
were excluded from the process and were receiving a tiny
fraction of their money as a result of the vote.
If the Supreme Court overturns the Jakarta court decision,
"the restructuring plan is deemed to have failed and the company
is placed into bankruptcy and liquidates," said Hal Hirsch, a
lawyer representing investors who had sued Bakrie Telecom over
its $380 million bond in New York.
Liquidation would lead to "a significantly greater return"
for the bondholders compared to what they would get if the
Jakarta court decision were upheld, Hirsch said.
Bakrie Telecom owes licence and frequency rights fees to the
government, which did not get to vote on the restructuring
proposal, Rudiantara, Minister of Communication and Information
Technology, told Reuters.
"During their restructuring process, we were not informed,
we were not involved," Rudiantara said by telephone. "We request
that their debt to the government is not part of the
restructuring."
Joel Hogarth, a partner at Ashurst LLP, who advises Bakrie
Telecom, said there was no legal basis under Indonesian law for
the ministry to be treated as a preferred creditor and his
client was likely to contest it.
Bakrie Telecom owes 1.2 trillion rupiah ($90 million) to the
Indonesian government, Hogarth said.
"If the ministry of communications is successful, it would
reopen the debt restructuring. But as far as I can tell, I don't
see any legal ground for the petition at the moment," he said.
($1 = 13,318.00 rupiah)
