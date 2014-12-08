JAKARTA Dec 8 Almost all the creditors of PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk are set to approve the Indonesian telecommunication firm's debt restructuring proposal, a lawyer for one of the creditors said on Monday.

Last month, Bakrie Telecom proposed a debt restructuring plan that offers creditors cash installments and debt-to-equity swaps, after a Jakarta court ordered the company to negotiate a debt restructuring with its creditors by Dec. 9.

"94.5 percent of creditors have approved," Sandra Nangoy, a lawyer for PT Netwave Multi Media, told Reuters in a text message. Bakrie Telecom owes Netwave 4.7 billion rupiah($387,000). (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)