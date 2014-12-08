MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 earnings buoy Saudi petchems, rest of region subdued
* Industries Qatar outperforms on Qatar Petroleum deal with unit
JAKARTA Dec 8 Almost all the creditors of PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk are set to approve the Indonesian telecommunication firm's debt restructuring proposal, a lawyer for one of the creditors said on Monday.
Last month, Bakrie Telecom proposed a debt restructuring plan that offers creditors cash installments and debt-to-equity swaps, after a Jakarta court ordered the company to negotiate a debt restructuring with its creditors by Dec. 9.
"94.5 percent of creditors have approved," Sandra Nangoy, a lawyer for PT Netwave Multi Media, told Reuters in a text message. Bakrie Telecom owes Netwave 4.7 billion rupiah($387,000). (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Industries Qatar outperforms on Qatar Petroleum deal with unit
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.