JAKARTA Jan 12 Mount Charlotte, a little known financial investor, bought 4.3 billion shares of PT Bakrie Telecom worth 1.46 trillion rupiah ($159 million)from PT Bakrie & Brothers, said a Bakrie director on Thursday.

Mount Charlotte bought Bakrie Telecom shares at 340 rupiah a share, a 33 percent premium on Thursday's share price of 255 rupiah, Siddharta Moersjid, a director at Bakrie & Brothers told Reuters.

Mount Charlotte is an investment fund that focuses on telecommunication and media businesses in the Asia Pacific region, Moersjid said.

It is unclear where Mount Charlotte is based and the firm was not available for comment.

Bakrie said in a separate statement its holding in Bakrie Telecom will shrink to 29.9 percent from 40 percent after the transaction.

Bakrie Telecom, which has $794 million of market capitalisation, is the nation's fourth biggest telecom firm. ($1 = 9,160 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)