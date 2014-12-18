JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesian telecommunications firm PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk said it will gain a 6 percent stake in peer PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk as part of a network merger deal.

Bakrie Telecom will become a minority shareholder in Smartfren, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday in response to a query from the bourse.

In September, Bakrie Telecom and Smartfren said they were in talks over a potential merger of their network operations.

Nearly all Bakrie Telecom's creditors approved the company's proposed debt restructuring earlier this month. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)