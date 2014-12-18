JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesian telecommunications
firm PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk said it will gain a 6
percent stake in peer PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk as part
of a network merger deal.
Bakrie Telecom will become a minority shareholder in
Smartfren, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday
in response to a query from the bourse.
In September, Bakrie Telecom and Smartfren said they were in
talks over a potential merger of their network operations.
Nearly all Bakrie Telecom's creditors approved the company's
proposed debt restructuring earlier this month.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)