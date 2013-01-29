BRIEF-Marvipol considers unsecured bonds issue
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WAS CONSIDERING ISSUE OF UNSECURED BONDS WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS OR ITS EQUIVALENT IN EUROS
LONDON Jan 29 Bakrie Family: * Bakrie family - "we fully support the existing board and its strategy" * Bakrie family - if rothschild's proposal to replace board succeeds,"we will
not proceed with our proposed separation from Bumi"
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WAS CONSIDERING ISSUE OF UNSECURED BONDS WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS OR ITS EQUIVALENT IN EUROS
CAIRO, June 2 Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a casino in the Philippine capital Manila that killed at least 36 people on Friday, the group's Amaq news agency said, after officials said there was no evidence of militant involvement.