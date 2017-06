MUMBAI Balaji Telefilms (BLTE.NS) said on Friday it has signed a pact to sell its media education and mobile content businesses for 83.7 million rupees.

It however did not specify the buyer.

The transaction would be completed within 90 days, it said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

At 9:16 a.m., shares in Balaji Telefilms were trading at 34.30 rupees, up 1.93 percent in a firm Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)