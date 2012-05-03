Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - India faces a "high" risk of a shock in its balance of payments, unless the government cuts spending, including on subsidies, or oil prices decline sharply, Morgan Stanley warns.
India is the only country in the region with a current account deficit, and a wide one at that, given expectations it hit a record high for the year ended in March.
Given the vulnerability on so many domestic fronts, any signs of global risk aversion would particularly hit flows and the rupee, Morgan Stanley adds.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.