BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Dec 17 Balatacilar :
* Renews collective labour agreement with Birlesik Metal Isleri Union
* Collective labour agreement is to be between July 1, 2014 - June 30, 2016 for 24 months Source text for Eikon:
* Says misconduct of a former executive officer from co's controlling unit FINELIFE Corp, has been found recently