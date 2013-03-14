BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
FRANKFURT, March 14 Balda AG : * Balda Says plans to pay a special dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for the current financial year 2012/2013
NEW YORK, June 1 Financial services company Cowen Inc closed its acquisition of Convergex on Thursday and said it will shutter a key part of the off-exchange trading platform, Millennium, it acquired with the brokerage.