STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Fastighets Balder Ab

* 9 mths profit from property management before tax amounted to SEK 897 mln (624)

* 9 mths rental income amounted to SEK 1,848 mln (1,363)

* 9 mths profit after tax amounted to SEK 1,658 mln (1,183)

* Q3 profit from property management before tax increased 46 pct to SEK 360 mln (246)

* Q3 rental income SEK 655 mln (461)

* Q3 net profit SEK 289 mln (332)