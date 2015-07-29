PARIS, July 29 American fashion designer
Alexander Wang is expected to leave the creative leadership of
Kering's Balenciaga to focus on developing his
eponymous brand, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The New-York based Alexander Wang brand, estimated to
generate sales of around $100 million, just raised funds to
finance its expansion and investors asked for Wang's increased
commitment, the source said.
"It would be natural for him to want to focus on his own
brand now," the source said.
Kering, which published forecast-beating half-year results
this week helped by Gucci's rebound, said it was currently in
contract negotiations with Wang but did not give details.
Women's Wear Daily earlier said Wang would show his last
Balenciaga collection at Paris Fashion Week this fall and leave
afterwards.
Balenciaga generates over three times more revenues than
Alexander Wang, or about 350 million euros ($386 million), and
is one of the smaller fashion brands owned by Kering, sitting
alongside Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney.
Wang's expected departure raises questions about
Balenciaga's future as it was just starting to gain credibility
after two years under Wang's creative direction.
"There could be a short term negative impact on sales, as in
any case of change of creative direction. Nevertheless, it is
important to see who will be the new creative director
appointed," Bernstein luxury goods analyst Mario Ortelli said.
Wang replaced Nicolas Ghesquiere who was Balenciaga's
creative head for 15 years and was regarded as having
resuscitated the fashion brand and turned it into a fashion
authority.
Ghesquiere became Louis Vuitton's new creative designer
after Marc Jacobs left two years ago and his new designs helped
drive sales 10 percent higher during the second quarter, its
best performance in around three years.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)